Selena Gomez and The Weeknd News: Couple Brag About Each Other's Accomplishments on Social Media

Music power couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd proved once again that they are the relationship goals by posting praises for each other on social media.

Instagram/selenagomezDating couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Reports revealed that on Wednesday, the "Starboy" singer shared a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram to flaunt her newest Coach FW17 campaign. Even without posting a caption, the proud beau expressed his appreciation for Gomez by attaching five diamond emojis on the image.

Meanwhile, Gomez also bragged about her boyfriend on her own Instagram Story by posting the June issue of Forbes magazine where The Weeknd is featured. The "Bad Liar" singer was also spotted proudly wearing a jacket from her boyfriend's tour merchandise in public.

Early in June, Gomez told Ryan Seacrest during her guesting on the "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" talk show the reason why she opted to make her relationship with the 27-year-old Canadian singer-record producer public.

"Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to ... not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself," the 24-year-old singer-actress-TV producer stated in the interview. "I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually."

The couple were first rumored to be seeing each other in January 2017, just a couple of months after The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid announced their breakup. They were first seen in public while attending this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Gomez was also seen joining The Weeknd during his tour in different countries worldwide.

On the other hand, Gomez was involved in a highly publicized on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber that lasted for five years. The former Disney star also had a history of dating Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas, and Zedd.