Selena Gomez and The Weeknd News: Couple Lives, Loves, and Laughs at a Comedy Club

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the MET Gala 2017

Selena Gomez and her current beau The Weeknd were recently spotted dating at a comedy club in Hollywood.

While it is unclear as to when Gomez and The Weeknd officially became a couple, it is apparent that the romantic link between the two is getting stronger. After all, the relationship of the two seems to be anchored on the adage "live, laugh, love"' as they were recently spotted dating at Laugh Factory.

According to reports, the couple was photographed laughing and cuddling on the upper mezzanine area of the said comedy club last Friday, August 11. A source of E! News has confirmed that the two were, indeed, at Laugh Factory on the said date, corroborating the comedy club's Instagram post showing the photograph of the two taken at the venue.

"Selena and the Weekend saw the late night show together Friday night at the Laugh Factory. They were very, very sweet together. They were really nice and definitely seemed to have a great time," said the source of E! News.

It has been learned that it was the comedian Tacarra Williams' performance that Gomez and The Weeknd watched that evening. On her Instagram post, wherein she tagged the "The Hearts Wants What It Wants" singer, Williams confirmed that she performed standup comedy in the presence of Gomez, and that the singer had said that she was hilarious.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Reports claim that Gomez and The Weeknd, who goes by the real name Abel Tesfaye, started dating in January. Since then, the two have been spotted together in several public appearances, including the one at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City and their trip to Europe, where the singer/actress supported her beau's The Starboy World Tour.

Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd is her second, at least, publicly acknowledged romance since she and Justin Bieber finally called it quits in 2014.