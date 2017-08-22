Selena Gomez and The Weeknd News: Couple Spends More Quality Time Together

Facebook/Selena Gomez Selena Gomez has been more open about her relationship with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd spend more quality time together as the latter is currently on a one-month hiatus from his world tour.

Gomez and The Weeknd, who goes by the real name of Abel Tesfaye, may have been in a relationship with each other for just less than a year, but they are becoming more generous about sharing details about their romance to their fans. Recently, The Weeknd shared a photo on his Instagram account, showing him wrapping his arms around Gomez while playing a video game. Gomez, on the other hand, is seen closing her eyes as she cuddles with her boyfriend and sits on his lap.

It has been learned that The Weekend is currently on a month-long break from his "Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour." As his last performance prior to his break was held at Montreal earlier this month, some suspect that the Toronto-born singer and Gomez were in Canada when the photo was taken as, after all, he captioned his post simply with the word "Home."

The Weeknd resumes his world tour on Sept. 6 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

However, it has been learned that the couple was actually not in Canada last weekend. According to reports, Gomez and The Weeknd visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Sunday. Reportedly, the two arrived at the theme park at around 8:30 in the evening, presumably wanting to avoid a large crowd, and spent two hours and a half there.

According to sources, while Gomez took part in the thrills and adventures that Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean attractions offer, she skipped Indiana Jones Adventure and Space Mountain and opted to stay outside with her bodyguards while her boyfriend was enjoying.

The day before heading to Disney in California, it was also reported that Gomez and The Weeknd watched Robert Pattinson's "Good Time" at ArcLight Hollywood on Saturday.