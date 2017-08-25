Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Rumors: Couple to Release Collaboration Soon

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress and singer Selena Gomez to collaborate with beau The Weeknd, reports say.

While Selena Gomez and current beau The Weeknd have been wearing their hearts on their sleeves, sightings of their sweet moments together may not be the only thing they can offer their fans as rumors claim that the two may release a collaboration soon.

Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating for eight months already, and the two have been devil may care about wearing their hearts on their sleeves in public. However, if rumors are to be believed, the two may not just be busy nurturing their romance but are also busy working on songs that they will record together.

This is not the first time for the two to be rumored working on a collaboration, though. To recall, as early as January this year, when everybody was still clueless that they were heading into something romantic, there were already numerous rumors and speculations claiming that the two esteemed musicians are collaborating on a project.

However, apparently, instead of a song collaboration, the public has been treated to romantic sightings of the two in many occasions. In fact, last week, the two grabbed headlines because of their adventures at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and The Weeknds' Instagram post showing Gomez cuddling up with him while he was playing video games.

It may just be a matter of time before the lovers' collaboration is released, though. According to sources, fans can expect the product to be "a sexy, sultry, slow love song."

While there are no concrete details on the two's collaboration project, one thing seems certain, though: The relationship of the two is going strong. In fact, according to sources, the relationship of the two has been smooth-sailing since they became an official couple.

"They're having a great summer, are happy, and there have been no breaks or major arguments in the relationship," a source of E! News revealed.