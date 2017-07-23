Selena Gomez Celebrates 25th Birthday With Exclusive Clique; Boyfriend The Weeknd Misses Celebration

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday with a low-key bash in Los Angeles last Saturday.

Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday with an intimate party attended by a few of her friends. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, missed the singer-actress' low-key celebration.

The "Bad Liar" singer shared a photo of her 25th birthday celebration last Saturday, July 22 on Instagram, giving thanks to all the people who gave her appreciation on her special day.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. Xo," Gomez said.

Gomez celebrated with only a few of her closest friends at a Los Angeles residence, E! News confirmed. The "13 Reasons Why" executive producer gave a shout-out to the ones present during the celebration by sharing a photo of them on her account. The singer-songwriter turned 25 wearing an all-white comfy getup with two green cakes and flurry of teal and white balloons.

Although Gomez was surrounded by her close friends, her beau was not present at the intimate bash.

The "Starboy" singer had to miss his girlfriend's birthday because of a scheduled performance at Lollapalooza Paris on the same night. However, The Weeknd was able to come back to Los Angeles the following day to celebrate Gomez's birthday.

The lovely couple was seen having a fairly long lunch date, pairing in white and black ensembles.

Aside from Tesfaye missing in action at Gomez's birthday bash, her best friend, Taylor Swift, was also nowhere to be found. However, the "Shake It Off" singer did praise Gomez at the beginning of the month for her new release, "Fetish."

"Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl," Swift said, promoting Gomez on Instagram.