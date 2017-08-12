Selena Gomez Dating News: Ex Zedd Reveals Worst Thing About Romance With Former Disney Star

DJ Zedd recently revealed the worst part about dating Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, the "Bad Liar" singer is head over heels with her beau, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Selena Gomez is reportedly head over heels for The Weekend.

Zedd, who dated the "Hands to Myself" singer and collaborated with her on the hit single "I Want You to Know" in 2015, revealed in an interview with Billboard what he hated most about his relationship with Gomez.

Despite being famous and living a multi-millionaire life from creating hits such as "Clarity" and "Stay the Night," Zedd valued his privacy, which was run down when he dated Gomez.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed," the songwriter confessed.

Although Zedd admitted that he knew what he was getting into, he didn't expect the overwhelming amount of attention that would come his way.

"She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life," Zedd explained.

Meanwhile, Gomez is currently dating Tesfaye and it seems that they couldn't be more in love.

The two lovebirds have been constantly on the news for their public displays of affection since they came out with their relationship earlier this year. They also love to show appreciation for one another on social media.

Life & Style was able to catch Tesfaye's Instagram story featuring a black-and-white photo of Gomez, in which he added "XO" on.

Meanwhile, Gomez revealed in an interview with Power96 Miami how intense their feelings are for each other, especially now that they are in the honeymoon stage.

"It's the best feeling in the whole world. I think that feeling, you can't get them out of your head, you're willing to want to dress differently... that feeling that you can't play it cool which is what I'm feeling in this exact moment," Gomez explained.