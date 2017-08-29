Selena Gomez Instagram Hacked: Singer's Account Posted Nude Photos of Ex Justin Bieber

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Selena Gomez performs in Central Park during ABC's Good Morning America in New York.

Selena Gomez' Instagram account posted naked pictures of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, according to reports. The posts were put up after her account was hacked, and were quickly deleted after her Instagram handle was secured.

The singer-actress' Instagram account, the most-followed handle in the social network with 125 million fans, have been re-secured according to Variety. Gomez' handle was briefly offline, minutes after several nude pictures of Justin Bieber was posted on it.

The Instagram account was back up within minutes, minus the offending photos. These pictures were the same ones taken during Bieber's vacation in Bora Bora two years ago in 2015, as taken by paparazzi as the pop star was enjoying his villa's pool, Newsweek reported.

Bieber already expressed how he felt "super violated" when these photos first came out. "Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked," he shared in an earlier interview with Access Hollywood.

"Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space...especially that far away," the Canadian singer added. Gomez and Bieber were considered a couple as far back as 2010, and they outed their relationship in public the next year.

The former couple has not been seen together in public for a year now. The two parted ways in the wake of their breakup after a few years of their on-again off-again relationship.

Gomez has not yet responded to requests for comments about this latest hack. Being the top Instagram celebrity worldwide has not been all fun and games for the actress, either, as she confided to Vogue magazine.

"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," Gomez said. "I always end up feeling like sh*t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit," she added at the end.