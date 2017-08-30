Selena Gomez Latest News: Singer-Actress' Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Justin Bieber Photos Were Not Posted By Her

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Featured in the image is Selena Gomez, performing in Central Park for ABC's Good Morning America.

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to be the victim of social media hackers.

On Monday this week, the singer's millions of Instagram followers were shocked to see inappropriate images of her ex, Justin Bieber, on her page. As per reports, these were from the "Despacito Remix" singer's 2015 vacation in Bora Bora, which had already been published on the internet before.

However, it looks like Gomez and her camp were on it right away as her account was deactivated quickly. Kirsten Stubbs, the Digital Marketing Director at Interscope Records, posted on Twitter that they had to take Gomez's account down when it appeared to have been hacked.

"We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it's secure before relaunching! Hang tight," she reassured the fans.

We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it's secure before relaunching! Hang tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenS) August 28, 2017

Now, the said photos, which were uploaded at around 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, have been deleted, and her Instagram page is back to normal.

Gomez is currently the most followed celebrity on the popular photo sharing application, Instagram, with 125 million followers, beating her former boyfriend Bieber and singer Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, wherein she discussed mental health among other things, she also opened up about how she felt about her Instagram popularity.

"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out," the 25-year-old singer told the magazine. "It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about," she added.

Neither Gomez or Bieber have commented on the incident. It can be recalled that singer Ariana Grande had also been a victim of hackers earlier this month.