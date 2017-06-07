Selena Gomez New Album 2017 Release Date News: Upcoming Tracks Are 'Something the Singer Has Never Done Before'

After recently releasing a new song, Selena Gomez's millions of fans are eagerly waiting for her to release a new album.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniFeatured in the image is singer Selena Gomez.

The good news is that there is one underway. According to Hollywood Life, an insider from the music industry has revealed that Gomez "will be dropping new music soon, very soon."

"After taking a big break from work and getting to a healthy place with life, Selena has worked hard on an amazing body of work and she is set to share it with the world. She has a ton of new stuff on the way, a new album, new video and even plans to get back on the road to support the new stuff," the source reportedly told the publication exclusively.

The "Bad Liar" singer was supposed to release a new album last year, but it was delayed when she decided to check herself into rehab due to anxiety and depression. She also cancelled her "Revival World Tour" because of this.

During her recent interview with SiriusXM's Nicole Ryan, Gomez shared some information about her upcoming album.

She said: "All of the new music that's coming is very different from the Kygo record ['It Ain't Me'] to 'Bad Liar.' The next one is completely different from 'Bad Liar.'"

Gomez released "Bad Liar" last month, while "It Ain't Me," which was a collaboration with Kygo, was released in February.

Moreover, the 24-year-old singer added some hints as to what her new tracks are going to sound like, saying, "It's an evolution and I know it's different and I just wanted it to sound like something I've never done before."

In other news, Gomez is one of the artists in the running to have the "Song of Summer" with "Bad Liar" this year, alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," Imagine Dragons' "Thunder," Miley Cyrus' "Malibu," Liam Payne's "Strip That Down," Niall Horan with "Slow Hands," and Katy Perry's "Swish Swish."