Selena Gomez New Music News, Release Date: Singer Teases 'Bad Liar' on Social Media, Releases May 18

Selenators are anxiously awaiting for new music from Selena Gomez, and it looks like they are going to get what they want soon. Gomez has recently been teasing new material on social media and even posted a countdown on her website.

Reuters/Luke MacGregorSelena Gomez is releasing new music on May 18.

Gomez first shared an Instagram photo of the words "Bad Liar" written in lipstick on a mirror. She did not accompany the post with a caption, which resulted in a lot of fan speculation. She posted the photo two more times, with one of them featuring a different color.

She then posted a photo of a woman in a dress with the same worlds written on her leg. It is unknown if the model is actually Gomez herself. The posts came with a date this time: May 18. The "Kill Em With Kindness" singer accompanied them with a caption that read, "#BadLiar 5.18."

The next three photos featured the same aesthetic as the first one, with words written with lipstick on a mirror. And while it remains to be seen whether these are actually lyrics from her new music, fans seem to think that is the case.

Finally, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress shared a snippet of the song's beat, as well as a photo of herself with a bandage on and the word "risk" featured on a wristband of sorts.

Clicking on the link on Gomez's website now, it seems "Bad Liar" is the title of her new single which has fans very excited. The most recent single Gomez released was a collaboration with Kygo on a track called "It Ain't Me." Apart from that, however, the singer has not put out new music since 2015, when she released her album, "Revival."

Music has not been Gomez's only focus, though. She also has quite the acting career, and she recently executive produced Netflix's breakout hit, "13 Reasons Why." And even though fans want to see the Disney alum make an appearance on the show's second season, star Amy Hargreaves does not believe that will occur.

Hargreaves, who plays Mrs. Jensen on the show, told ABC News that Gomez's appearance would take away from the message of the series. "It would become so much more about Selena Gomez and not about the story," she said. However, Hargreaves does not discount the possibility of that happening, saying, "you never know."

Look out for new music from Gomez on May 18 on her website.