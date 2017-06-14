Selena Gomez News: Is a 'Bad Liar' Film Arriving Today?

After hinting at her current single,"Bad Liar," on Instagram prior to its release, Selena Gomez has turned to the social media site once more to tease her fans of the impending release of a supposed film based on her said song.

Facebook/Selena GomezIs the "Bad Liar" film an actual movie or a music video for Selena Gomez's latest single?

Gomez posted three almost identical posters on Instagram earlier this week, hinting that her fans can expect something new from her again. As the posters bear Gomez's pixelated face and hers is the only name featured in the area reserved for stars, fans are now baffled whether it is a hint about a real movie or just a music video for her current single.

However, it is suspected that Gomez may be hinting at the arrival of the music video for "Bad Liar" and not an actual film. As the posters bear the name of writer/director Jesse Peretz, who is known for directing and producing episodes of "Girls," "Divorce," "Orange Is the New Black," and "Nurse Jackie," as its director, some believe that it is not a far cry for Gomez to have shot a short film as a music video for her current single. After all, Peretz also worked on various rock music videos, including those for the Foo Fighters and the Roots.

To recall, Gomez revealed "Bad Liar" via her Instagram account last month. A week after announcing the single on the said social networking site, "Bad Liar" finally debuted. As Gomez's Facebook post says that the "Bad Liar" film is arriving on Wednesday, June 14, it's just a matter of hours before it can be confirmed if it is really a movie or simply a music video.

Meanwhile, apart from the possible arrival of the music video for her current single, unconfirmed reports also claim that there is a possibility for Gomez to hold a world tour once more. To recall, the actress/singer cancelled her "Revival World Tour" as various health issues came into play. However, it is said that she is ready to conquer the stage once more, thanks to the positive influence of her current beau, The Weeknd.

However, without any official announcement from the singer, Gomez's new concert tour reports have to be taken with a grain of salt for now.