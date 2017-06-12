Selena Gomez Opens Up About Dating The Weeknd

Selena Gomes and The Weeknd have been dating on the sly, but not anymore. The singer-actress has finally begun to publicly acknowledge their current relationship and the place that her boyfriend now has in her life.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokSelena Gomez no longer wants to keep relationship with The Weeknd a secret

In a recent interview with host Ryan Seacrest on his show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," the 24-year-old star has let out some details about her newfound love life. It was her past experiences in her home and career that finally led to her opening up about her relationship with the recording artist, according to Gomez.

"I think for me I have experienced so many different phases in my life because I've been doing this for so long I don't think there is anything that I want to, not necessarily hide but I'm genuinely myself," she explained.

The singer-actress has stated that her new goal in her life is to pursue her own happiness, according to the International Business Times. Her priorities have changed, and now, she does not want to deal with the pressure of hiding important things, like her current relationship with the Weeknd.

Gomez continued to explain how she is happy and satisfied with her career in music and that she has put more priority on her health and her family as the most important things in her life right now. At the same time, she just wants to be happy "So if that's me just being myself, then I don't really care," she said.

"It's really hard when I'd want to spend so much time hiding things... And I think everybody gets over everything eventually, that's what I've learned. People get over it!" Selena added.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd seems to respect Gomez's decision to keep their relationship under wraps. The singer-songwriter has yet to publicly speak about his relationship with Selena, although he often hints at his affection for the actress through his posts on social media.