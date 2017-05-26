Selena Gomez Rumors: Singer to Release a Collaboration Single with Current Beau

Selena Gomez may soon release a new single that she is said to have collaborated with her current boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Facebook/Selena GomezShown is the promotional image for Selena Gomez's latest single, "Bad Liar," which was initially suspected to be in reference to her ex, Justin Bieber.

According to reports, Gomez and The Weeknd were together in Chicago for a few days. While many fans of Gomez are relieved to see she is happy in a relationship once more, they are even excited over the rumors that Gomez may soon release a new single in collaboration with her beau, titled "In Her Element."

Reports claim that the alleged Gomez track appears on producer Max Martin's discography Wikipedia page, which lists the song as a collaboration between the two. As of this writing, though, the said Wikipedia information has already been taken down.

While some can't help but raise their eyebrows on the said information, given that Wikipedia is open to anybody for editing, many are still optimistic that a collaboration between the lovers is not really a far cry. After all, it was reported at the early part of the year that Gomez and the Canadian artist were collaborating for a song. Allegedly, it was because of the said collaboration project that the two got connected and eventually developed into something romantic that they share now.

Meanwhile, upon the release of Gomez's latest single, "Bad Liar," last week, some can't help but suspect that the song is a reference to her ex, Justin Bieber. However, one of the song's writers, Justin Tranter, went on to clarify that "Bad Liar" has nothing to do with past flames; instead, it is about new love.

"You got some of the lyrics wrong, and it's actually about trying to hide magic feelings for someone new, but not being able to. Xo," Tranter shared on his Twitter account as he corrected one of his followers who pointed out that the lyrics of "Bad Liar" tells of someone getting over an ex.