Selena Gomez, The Weeknd News: 'It' Couple Wears Matching Sneaks; Unfazed by Recent Instagram Hack

Selena Gomez and her beau, Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd, might be Hollywood's newest "It" couple after they were seen wearing matching sneakers. Meanwhile, the two lovebirds seem unfazed by Gomez's recent Instagram hack.

Tesfaye posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him and Gomez wearing matching XO Parallel trainers that the "Starboy" singer–songwriter collaborated on with Puma.

Elle noted that Gomez and Tesfaye could be the new "It" couple for their matching sneaks, following in the steps of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake with their paired denim outfit and Victoria and David Beckham with identical leather outfits.

It appears that the lovely couple is enjoying being in love with each other since they didn't seem to care much about the recent hacking of Gomez's Instagram account.

On the day Gomez's account was hacked and posted nude photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, the "Fetish" singer and The Weeknd were seen having a late dinner at Zuma in New York, a source confirmed to ET.

"The couple looked happy as they made their way upstairs to a private dining room around 9 p.m. They departed around an hour later with security in tow," the source revealed.

A few days before that, the couple was also seen having a blast and holding hands in Disneyland in Anaheim, California. An eyewitness said that Tesfaye and Gomez "seemed happy and in love."

"The Weeknd was just so in love and happy to be with his girl. There was a lot of PDA — holding hands, kissing, but the bodyguards were always very close," the eyewitness further disclosed.

The couple has never shied away from PDA based on their recent appearances. Tesfaye and Gomez relieved childhood together with a set of activities such as eating churros and going on all the rides in the amusement park.