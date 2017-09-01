Selena Gomez Twitter Post Says She's 'Devastated' by Floods in Home State of Texas

Reuters/Tony Gentile Selena Gomez at the 69th Venice Film Festival

Selena Gomez says she is devastated by the floods that have ravaged her home state of Texas following Hurricane Harvey. She, along with several other celebrities, has donated to help the victims and is urging others to do the same.

The singer is using her popularity to gather aid for those suffering in Texas after the catastrophic floods left by the hurricane. With over 52 million Twitter followers, Selena sent out a message to help out those in need and even shared the charity that she's donating her money to: the Greater Houston Community Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

So devastated about the crisis in my home state of Texas. Let's all help- donating here in case you can too: https://t.co/ZTrYu04jAn — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 30, 2017

The fund was established by Sylvester Turner, the 62-year-old mayor of Houston, after receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from people who want to extend their help. The fund accepts donations in increments for as little as $10 so that anyone can help the flood victims without putting so much as a dent on their finances.

Donating directly to local charities, like what Selena Gomez is doing, instead of bigger organizations like the Red Cross guarantees that the funds will go directly to the victims. While the Red Cross and other large organizations are legitimate, they cannot guarantee that all donations go solely to those affected by the flooding in Houston.

Many celebrities have expressed their support for Houston and the people of Texas. In addition to urging their fans to help, they have also pledged to donate via their own foundations or other charitable organizations.

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas also joined their fellow Disney star in rallying their fans to help those in Houston. Lovato has also pledged to donate $50,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has already donated $1 million on Wednesday to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. National Football League player J.J. Watt has raised over $7 million for Hurricane Harvey relief saying he was humbled by the nation's continued generosity in the midst of the historic flood.