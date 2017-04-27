Self-Love Isn't Enough

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Even though we have to be the most in-love-with-ourselves people in history, we seem to be the most unhappy people in history. Just one study (and there are many supporting this) reports that there is a 20% increase in diagnosed rates of depression per year (link here).

We live better than kings did 500 years ago (we've got flushing toilets, deodorant, Spam!).

We are our number one lover, but the statistics say we're so unhappy. Why?

The answer is as old as mankind. Happiness is not found in self-love.

