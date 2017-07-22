'Sense8' Finale Movie News, Update: Why Filming Has Not Yet Started

It has been awhile since Netflix confirmed "Sense8" will be getting a two-hour finale movie. Following its unexpected cancellation after season 2, the special should help wrap up the show and give the series its much-deserved closure.

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" will have one last special to conclude the show's unique stories.

But since the announcement, it looks like filming for the movie special has not yet started. "Sense8" star Alfonso Herrera (Hernando) told Deadline that the problem might have to do with scheduling.

"I still have no idea how they're going to manage to accommodate all the schedules," Herrera said. "I still have no idea when they're going to do this."

Given the number of stars involved in "Sense8," getting all of their schedules in sync could become a big headache for production. Herrera, for instance, is actually going to film "The Exorcist" season 2 for the whole summer since this show will have to meet its target premiere date on FOX on Sept. 29.

Herrera also said he emailed "Sense8" creator Lana Wachowski on her birthday recently but they didn't exchange any messages about the plans for the finale. The actor, however, acknowledged getting another shot to close "Sense8" right was all due to the fans who rallied behind the show after Netflix pulled the plug.

Freema Agyeman (Amanita) also has no clue about the plans for the "Sense8" finale other than there will be a two-hour finale. She wagered a guess, like everyone else waiting in anticipation.

"I don't know if it's going to serve to answer all the questions," she told Independent. "I do know it probably won't end on a huge cliffhanger like season two did."

The Wachowski sisters planned the story arc for "Sense8" for at least five seasons. Fitting this idea into a two-hour special will definitely take longer to rewrite.

The "Sense8" movie is akin to the two-hour Christmas special that aired in 2016. Netflix targets the finale's release next year.