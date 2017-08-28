'Sense8' Finale News, Air Date: Co-Star Miguel Angel Silvestre Teases Satisfying Conclusion

Facebook/Sense8TV 'Sense8' will conclude with a two-hour finale set to premiere in 2018.

Production for the "Sense8" two-hour finale is set to begin soon, and it looks like fans are going to be pleased with the conclusion.

Miguel Angel Silvestre, who plays Mexican action star Lito Rodriguez, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming finale. He teased that the closing episode will satisfy a lot of fans.

"Lana is writing something that is going to fulfill the expectations of the fans, because they deserve it," said Silvestre, who was grateful for the reception "Sense8" had gotten from audiences.

More than anything, Silvestre was appreciative of the show's fans and how they were able to rally together to bring a two-hour finale to life. It can be recalled that Netflix canceled "Sense8" after two seasons, but avid fans responded with criticisms of the decision. Because of the wide uproar, the streaming giant decided to commission a two-hour finale as fan service.

"It's something that caught us by surprise. What are the odds?" Silvestre said of the sudden revival. "That is something very beautiful that has happened to us."

However, there may be hope yet for a third season of "Sense8." As previously reported, porn site xHamster offered to be the home of the science fiction drama and cover the cost of production. It was certainly a surprising offer coming from an unlikely source, and the letter they sent to the Wachowskis made a good argument.

"In short, we have the eyeballs, and the revenue. Unlike with Netflix, you wouldn't be competing for part of our production budget — it would be yours," the letter read.

When asked about his opinion on the matter, Silvestre simply expressed his awe towards the fans who made all this possible.

"I feel like, wow that's insane. That's impressive," Silvestre told CinemaBlend. "I think Sense8 is not going to stop bringing us surprises."

Should a third season push through on xHamster or on any platform, co-creator Lana Wachowski is already prepared. She previously revealed that she was writing the script for season 3 no matter what.

The two-hour finale of "Sense8" will premiere in 2018 on Netflix.