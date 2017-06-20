'Sense8' Movie Finale News and Updates: Should Netflix Give Fans a Fitting Ending with a Feature Film?

Devoted fans of "Sense8" are still not over Netflix's decision to cancel the show after two seasons. The finale ended in a cliffhanger when a fitting ending should have tied up loose ends.

Facebook/Sense8TV Netflix confirmed Sense8 won't be getting a third season even as the cast members were earlier in talks for new deals.

Should doing a "Sense8" movie to resolve some plots appease fan sentiments? Will Netflix listen and do a feature film instead of a full season?

There are at least eight reasons why "Sense8" should get one final movie treatment, as per Indiewire. Apart from giving fans a proper closure, something major was hinted at in the second season finale, which deserved to be told.

As "Sense8" will remain in the streaming platform's archives permanently and will be accessible to subscribers at any time, viewers who have yet to discover the show could end up becoming disappointed when they watch season 2's cliffhangers. A Netflix movie should be its fitting bookend in the archives. Netflix, after all, is also in the business of producing original film features, so why not do one for its own show?

"Sense8" co-creator J. Michael Straczynski had a five-season plan for the show when it debuted in 2015, as per another Indiewire interview. Before "Sense8" started its run, most of the cast members, especially the eight actors playing the Sensates, were called into the studio to make new deals and arrangement in March. This sparked assumptions that the show would get a season 3, as per Deadline. Alas, Netflix surprised everyone when it announced on June 1 that "Sense8" will end after season 2.

Fans launched a petition to save the show but Netflix was quick to shot down the cause and admitted that it still won't be able to support another season because production was expensive. Netflix executive Ted Sarandos acknowledged (via The Hollywood Reporter) that "Sense8" had a "very passionate audience"; however, it was "not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even on our platform."