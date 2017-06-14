'Sense8' News: Netflix Chief Explains Why High-Profile Show Was Canceled

Public outrage followed Netflix's sudden cancellation of some of its original content, including the high-profile and critically acclaimed "Sense8."

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" season 2 promotional image.

At the Producers Guild of America's Produced By Conference on June 10, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke more deeply about the streaming giant's decision.

"Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional," Sarandos said in a conversation with actor Jerry Seinfeld, as quoted by Variety. "When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long."

It was reported that "Sense8," which filmed in multiple locations across the globe, cost $9 million per episode to produce. "The Get Down," which was also axed after one season, was pegged at a per-episode cost of $12 million. Both shows were two of the most expensive television series on Netflix and elsewhere.

Previously, Netflix CEO Reed Hasting told CNBC that they had to pull the plug of some shows because their "hit ratio is way too high right now."

"I'm always pushing the content team, we have to take more risks, you have to try more crazy things," Hastings added.

After "Sense8's" cancellation, fans began a petition to bring the show back on Netflix. On its official website, the show's creators said that while they heard fans' requests and tried to make things work with Netflix, they, unfortunately, could not reach an agreement.

"Sense8" tells the story of eight strangers around the world who are psychically linked with one another. The diverse cast is comprised of Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Doona Bae, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.

"Sense8" premiered its second and final season on Netflix in May.