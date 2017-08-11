'Sense8' News: On Season 3 and a Thank You from the Cast and Crew

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" creator Lana Wachowski to write season 3

When "Sense8" was canceled, no one really expected it to come back. However, what Netflix failed to consider was the fact that it is the type of show that attracts the attention of fans all around the world. They rallied together and stood strong despite multiple confirmations that "Sense8" will not be coming back. And their passion was rewarded when creator Lana Wachowski penned a letter to all the fans all over the globe. And now, the cast and crew of the show have something special for those who have stayed passionate and dedicated.

According to reports, the cast and crew of "Sense8" released a heartfelt video to thank all the fans. It was shared on social media last Aug. 8, which happens to be the collective birthdays of the sensates. The clip begins with Wachowski expressing that what the fans achieved is something like a fairytale in that it was utterly unbelievable.

The video is 15 minutes long, and fans pointed out that every minute of it is worth at least a teardrop. Cast members Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith, Jamie Clayton, Max Riemelt, Tuppence Middleton, Tina Desai, Miguel Silvestre, Freema Agyeman, and Toby Onwumere were some of the cast who recorded their own thank you videos.

Meanwhile, there are still a lot of questions that the "Sense8" special in 2018 is expected to answer. In a show of true belief in what the fans can achieve, Wachowski has expressed in an interview that she will be going ahead and writing the entire season 3. Of course, this would mean that the fans would have to do their part in making sure it happens while Wachowski adds pressure on Netflix to renew them. Regardless, with the dedication of the fans, they might just be able to pull of a "Sense8" season 3 from the streaming giant.