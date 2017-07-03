'Sense8' News: Series Creator Confirms Two-Part Season Finale in 2018

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" season 2 promotional image.

After confirming the cancellation of the show last month, Netflix has announced that "Sense8" will be given a two-hour series finale in 2018. The streaming site made the announcement via a video featuring the "Sense8" characters as they sang along to the 4 Non Blondes' song titled "What's Up." A few seconds into the clip, these words flashed on the screen: "It's happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster."

Since "House of Cards" debuted in 2013, Netflix has been known for rolling out original content. Through the years, this original content has expanded and included different genres, with some of them even getting their own spinoffs and films. The streaming site has also added more installments to its existing shows, allowing them to earn more followers every season.

Recently, however, many fans were surprised when Netflix confirmed that it would start axing some of its offerings, and one of the first few to be canceled was "Sense8."

Since Netflix's decision was deemed final, fans thought it was time to accept that their favorite "Sense8" characters will not be seen together on screen after the final episode. That is why fans were delighted with the streaming service's recent announcement that the series would be getting a two-part finale next year.

Series co-creator Lana Wachowski also echoed Netflix's announcement via a letter she posted on Twitter, which said: "The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting. ... It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two hour special released next year."

"Sense8" had a two-season run before it was axed by the network. The series centered on eight diverse and mentally-linked individuals from different parts of the world. Aside from the series, other shows that were canceled include "Marco Polo" and "Bloodline."