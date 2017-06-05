'Sense8' Renewed or Canceled News: Fans Urge Netflix to Be Brave Enough for Another Season

What started out as a science fiction series that could have been any other in the same genre turned into something that meant more to its fans. "Sense8" first aired in 2015 and since then, it has garnered international attention because of what it fought for. And now, fans are rallying to reverse the Netflix original's cancellation by using whatever form of communication is available to reach out to the streaming giant.

Facebook/Sense8TV Promotional picture for the TV series "Sense8."

With the current political climate, "Sense8" stood for everything important that the world seemed to be forgetting. Through the eyes of eight seemingly ordinary people, "Sense8" season 1 established the fact that there are a lot of things to consider before judging someone by what they have done or how they look. Taking its fans to a deeper, more profound rollercoaster ride, "Sense8" season 2 drew a picture of bravery, openness, love, friendship and family. This is why, when the cancellation of the series was announced, many fans around the world joined hands in fighting for the series they knew could change its viewers for the better.

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,'" said Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original content, as reported by Variety. "It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world."

Although the decision seems final, fans have hope that with enough encouragement, Netflix could be convinced that "Sense8" does not deserve its early cancellation. Some fans have started picking up the phone and rumors indicated that the Netflix representatives they spoke to told them that they may be considering renewal because of the "overwhelming feedback."

From the downright awe-inspiring script to the portrayal of human complexities, "Sense8" is far from done. The series holds what matters close to its heart and fans are roaring to see more by fighting for whatever little chance there may be of getting "Sense8" season 3.

Fans are hoping to reach the streaming giant to let them know that they can do their part in making it a series to remember. But they can't do it alone. Netflix has to take part in the fight for equality and diversity that "Sense8" upholds. Just as Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Wolfgang (Max Riemelt), Riley (Tuppence Middleton), Will (Brian J. Smith), Sun (Doona Bae), Capheus (Toby Onwumere) and Kala (Tina Desai) have said in "Sense8" season 2, bravery is what changes the world for the better.