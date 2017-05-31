'Sense8' Renewed or Canceled Rumors: Fans, Cast Members Join #RenewSense8 Campaign to Save Show

Fans are beginning to worry as Netflix has yet to announce whether or not the sci-fi drama "Sense8" will be renewed for a third season.

With season 2 ending with a cliffhanger, it is no surprise that fans are craving for more episodes. It was assumed that the series will continue for another season because of the cliffhanger; however, with the month of June fast approaching, which was rumored to be when Netflix will be announcing its final decision, as well as the lack of announcement from the streaming service, avid viewers could not help but worry.

Because of this, a fan page of the "Sense8" series started a campaign, which calls for fans to tweet the hashtag #RenewSense8 in order to save the show. A tweet from the account reads, "If we don't show our support for @sense8, it might not get renewed. Let's tweet as much as we can the hashtag: #RenewSense8"

If we don't show our support for @sense8, it might not get renewed. Let's tweet as much as we can the hashtag: #RenewSense8 pic.twitter.com/atDu7PbVLL — Sense8 (@postbadsense_8) May 29, 2017

The hashtag reportedly began trending Tuesday morning. Bustle has attempted to reach out to Netflix for comment regarding the matter, but a response from the streaming giant has yet to be received. Actor Brian J. Smith, who plays Will in the series, echoed the fan tweet and said, "This might be a good time to start making some noise."

This might be a good time to start making some noise. https://t.co/N08EgzD8E4 — Brian J. Smith (@BrianJacobSmith) May 30, 2017

Netflix recently announced the cancellation of "The Get Down" after just one season, which has contributed to the fear of "Sense8" fans that their favorite show may also get axed.

As per the International Business Times, since the streaming platform does not usually release their ratings to the public, there is no way of telling whether or not enough people have been watching a specific show.

"Sense8" follows a group of eight individuals around the globe who have a special link to one another. It stars Jamie Clayton as Nomi Marks, Max Riemelt as Wolfgang, Aml Ameen as Capheus, Miguel Angel Silvestres as Lito Rodriguez, Brian J. Smith as Will Gorski, Bae Doona as Sun, Tina Desai as Kala Dandekar, and many more.