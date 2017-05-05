'Sense8' Season 2 Episode 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Main Sensates to Interact More as New Clusters Are Introduced

It's been almost five months since "Sense8" aired the first episode of its second season as a special offering to fans. It saw eight telepathically connected protagonists of the series celebrate their mutual birthday along with Christmas and New Year. Now, the series is about to go full swing, and the main cluster in the first season will not be the only thing featured in the upcoming installment.

Facebook/Sense8TVPromotional banner for the second season of the Netflix original science fiction series "Sense8."

In an interview with NewNowNext, actress Jamie Clayton, who plays the hacktivist sensate Nomi, shared that season 2 will be a lot bigger in many different aspects. There will be 16 cities simultaneously featured, along with a handful of new characters to get to know. New sensates that are not part of the main cluster will also be introduced.

She went on to say that with all these huge changes coming also came longer filming hours and more traveling than they did before.

"But you get find out the origins of BPO [the Biologic Preservation Organization] and what they're doing," Clayton said. "Now that the eight of us know what's going on more, season 2 really takes off with a bang," she added.

Meanwhile, in another interview with the Chicago Sun Times, actress Tina Desai, who plays the pharmacist Kala, revealed that since she and the seven other members of their cluster are now well aware of each other's existence and the parts they play in each other's lives, they will be interacting and working together more as a group than they did when they were just trying to understand their connection in the first season.

Tuppence Middleton also said the same thing, further adding that her character, the Icelandic DJ Riley, will be spending most of the upcoming second season on the run with Chicago cop Will (Brian J. Smith), who still has the villainous Whispers (Terrence Mann) on his trail.

The new episodes of "Sense8" season 2 will be released on Friday, May 5 on Netflix.