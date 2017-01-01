'Sense8' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Talks of Kala Leaving Rajan for Wolfgang Re-Ignited

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the release of the two-hour special that gave fans a hint of what to expect from "Sense8" season 2, rumors about Kala leaving Rajan so she can stay with Wolfgang have once again emerged.

FACEBOOK/Sense8'Sense8' season 2 returns May 5 on Netflix.

As fans know, Kala (Tina Desai) and Rajan (Purab Kohli) are engaged. However, the first installment of the Netflix series hinted of a relationship that Kala and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) may decide to take. Even with Kala's engagement to another man, it was teased that she was in love with Wolfgang. Rumor has it that more of the love triangle will be explored in "Sense8" season 2.

Earlier last year, Desai told The International Business Times that her character will have a more intense relationship with Wolfgang. She said, "I can just say things have gotten even more intense and action-packed, and the relationship between Kala and Wolfie is more stressful and electric than ever!"

However, the rumors about Kala walking out of Rajan's life may be pushed aside by a recent photo posted on the show's official Instagram page. The photo sees the couple sharing a kiss while on board what appears to be a yacht.

Find your New Year's Eve kiss partner. They could be anywhere in the world. A photo posted by Sense8 (@sense8) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

Production has yet to address the rumors about the Rajan-Kala-Wolfgang trio, and if the lady caught in-between two men will leave one of them to be with the other.

Meanwhile, another photo teases that "Sense8" season 2 may be more action-packed than what fans already saw in the Christmas special. A photo that sees the introduction of Toby Onwumere as Capheus was recently unveiled on social media.

The spirit of Jean-Claude will guide us through this. A photo posted by Sense8 (@sense8) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

In the photo, Capheus is running away from his exploding bus, and for many fans, the scene was funny. Viewers also commented that it was a great way to introduce the new Capheus. It appears that fans no longer mind the issue about Aml Ameen being replaced by Onwumere as his performance in the holiday special for "Sense8" season 2 was praised by several fans.

"Sense8" season 2 will become available on Netflix on May 5.