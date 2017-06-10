'Sense8' Season 3 News and Updates: Netflix Rejects Fan Petition, Says It Can't Make Cancellation Reversal Work

Netflix wants fans of "Sense8" to know they are definitely aware of the petition to bring the show back for season 3. But despite the calls and the messages from around the world, the streaming site shots down any possibilities to un-cancel the show.

Facebook/Sense8TV Netflix once again confirmed the cancellation of "Sense8" is final, much to the fans disappointment.

A post on the show's official Facebook account stated that Netflix "thought long and hard" about the fate of the series But still, the bosses have arrived at the conclusion that they cannot make "Sense8" season 3 work.

In hoping to appease fans, Netflix instead further aggravated the situation with the Facebook post. Followers stormed the social media site, as well as the "Sense8" and Netflix accounts on Twitter, to express their disappointment, with some posting scathing words.

"Sense8" co-star Brian J. Smith also tried to appease the fan furor by posting a message on Twitter. To the show's loyal fan base, Smith thanked them for putting up a great fight against the show's end. "You can all rest easy knowing that even though the show won't continue you've made a difference," he said.

Netflix cancelled Sense8 after releasing season 2 in late May. The streaming site said that budget reasons were the main factor in their decision. Apparently, a show like "Sense8," which needed location shoots around the world, netted a budget meant for a big-screen production.

Another analysis cited that apart from the expensive production cost, "Sense8" failed because it didn't receive great reviews nor received awards, honors and nomination. The show also took a long time for the follow-up season to come together and by the time it was ready for release on Netflix, some viewers reportedly stopped watching or forgot about the show altogether.

"Sense8" was created by Lily and Lana Wachowski and first aired in 2015. The story centered on a group of people who live in different parts of the world but are somehow mentally connected.