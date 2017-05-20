'Sense8' Season 3 Release Date News: Where Is Wolfgang? When Will Cluster Come Back for Another Season?

Never one to disappoint, Netflix original series "Sense8" came back with a second season that had fans repeating it over and over again while waiting for any word on season 3. Although season 2 ended with more questions than answers, the next season is sure to be something worth waiting for.

Facebook/Sense8TV Promotional picture for the TV series "Sense8."

"Sense8" season 2 saw a lot of character development. Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) found the will to be brave in an oppressive world, Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) managed to keep all the relationships he valued, Sun (Doona Bae) found the strength to turn away from toxic revenge, Nomi (Jamie Clayton) found a family when she least expected it, Kala (Tina Desai) started to realize the drawbacks of a supposedly perfect marriage, Riley (Tuppence Middleton) learned to let go of the bitterness of the past in order to move forward, Capheus (Toby Onwumere) decided to stand up for the things he believes in, and Will (Brian J. Smith) managed to survive a devastating event.

With everything that happened in "Sense8" season 2, it still amazed so many fans when the season finale didn't answer anything in particular. Where is Wolfgang? When and how did they plan the entire operation to rescue him? And why is it that the cluster seemed to prioritize getting Whispers (Terrence Mann) over getting Wolfgang?

"Sense8" executive producer Grant Hill gave a few answers in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Hill shared that somewhere in the middle of shooting the scenes the production staff encountered a problem with the schedule. Although this may have contributed to the slightly rushed feel of the season finale, Hill hinted that the storyline has already been fleshed out and that there's a lot to expect in the upcoming seasons. He also shared that Bae's character Sun has been especially amazing during this season after following her thirst for revenge.

"It was such a rush to get this finished, and it's the only quiet weekend I've had for a while. I suppose we'll start talking now to see where we go," said Hill, when asked about what fans can expect from "Sense8" season 3.

Although there are not many details to provide solid hope for another season, fans can spend the agonizing waiting time watching "Sense8" seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix. Meanwhile, here's to hoping for a release date for "Sense8" season 3.