'Sense8' Special Release Date News: Entire Season 3 Being Written, Says Lana Wachowski [VIDEO]

"Sense8" co-creator Lana Wachowski has begun writing the script for the wrap-up special. Netflix gave the show a chance to finish properly with an upcoming two-hour airing despite canceling the series in June.

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" creator Lana Wachowski and the cast made a special video for the fans.

Wachowski revealed in an interview with Vancouver Pride that she is writing a complete third season and not just a two-hour special. She is doing this for the fans knowing that Netflix might stick with its cancellation decision. Preparing a full season, however, might pressure Netflix or another platform to allow the show to do all of the episodes.

"Because she believes so much in the fans, that they're going to go out and create so many more fans, Lana's going ahead and actually writing the entire season three," Wachowski said while referring to herself in the third person.

"Sense8" fans heavily rallied behind the show when Netflix announced it would not be returning for season 3. For weeks, they launched a petition and sent messages to the streaming site to bring back the series.

Netflix, however, reiterated that it would not renew the show despite a global fan campaign. Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos acknowledged that "Sense8" was groundbreaking and had the most passionate viewers.

"[It] just not large enough to support the economics of something that big, even in our platform," Sarandos explained.

Meanwhile, "Sense8" celebrated its "birthday" last Aug. 8. Wachowski made a video to thank the fans who made the two-hour special possible. It also featured the show's stars: Doona Bae (Sun Bak), Jamie Clayton (Nomi Marks), Tina Desai (Kala Dandekar), Tuppence Middleton (Riley Blue), Max Riemelt (Wolfgang Bogdanow), Miguel Angel Silvestre (Lito Rodriguez), Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski), Toby Onwumere (Capheus), Freema Agyeman (Amanita Caplan) and Alfonso Herrera (Hernando).

It's still uncertain when filming will begin for the two-hour special. Netflix projected that "Sense8" will air sometime in 2018, but there is no specific date of release for now.