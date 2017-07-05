'Sense8' Two-Hour Special: Why Fans Will Fight to Get Season 3 From Netflix

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" to feature a two-hour special next year

Ever since Netflix first canceled "Sense8" a few days after the second season was released, the fan movement for the phenomenal series was rigorous, persistent, and bold. And it looks like their efforts have paid off as "Sense8" has been revived for a two-hour special to be released next year. Because a finale is never just a finale, here are the questions that the Netflix original series will have to answer the best they can on the special.

The revival of the show was announced over social media, where most of the fan movement happened. The statement was written by creator Lana Wachowski.

"Here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true," said Wachowski, in a letter published on the show's official Twitter. "Improbably, unforeseeably your love has brought Sense8 back to life."

What happened to Wolfgang?

First and foremost, the "Sense8" two-hour special will have to explain whatever happened to Wolfgang (Max Riemelt). The finale of "Sense8" season 2 saw him being tortured by Whispers (Terrence Mann). The sensates then flew to London to presumably see him, but many noted his lack of appearance in the final moments of the show where Will (Brian J. Smith) iconically told Whispers that if he wants a war, his cluster plus Amanita (Freema Agyeman) will give him one.

Where's the Nomanita wedding?

The "Sense8" two-hour special also won't be complete without the much-anticipated wedding of Nomi (Jamie Clayton) and Amanita. Their proposal in the "Sense8" season 2 finale touched many hearts, and fans can't wait to see them sign the final clause in their Terms and Conditions box. One thing is for sure, if the fans receive anything less than the perfect wedding, they will be fighting to have "Sense8" season 3.

Will Wolfgang and Kala meet in Paris?

Of course, there is also the complicated affair between Wolfgang and Kala (Tina Desai). The couple are expected to meet in Paris, and after two agonizing seasons of watching them go back and foth with each other, it is high time for them to resolve where their relationship stands. Considering how Rajan (Purab Kohli) has been nothing but an understanding husband, Kala has some pretty difficult decisions to make.

What happened to Lito's career?

"Sense8" season 2 saw the slow but gradual revival of Lito's (Miguel Angel Silvestre) career. Fans never saw whatever happened to his casting in the Hollywood-produced "Iberian Dreams" and they are dying to see how his role as Jordan Gallo will pan out.

What will happen to Sun?

There's also Sun's (Doona Bae) unknown future, after deciding not to kill her brother. As one of the well-loved characters on the show, it would not be right to leave her story hanging where "Sense8" season 2 stopped. She is a strong and independent woman, but now that she is not carrying the weight of her world alone, how will she recover from the events of the season finale? There is also Detective Mun. Whatever happened to that ship?

Did Capheus win the elections and what is the cost for Riley and Nomi's respective favors?

Capheus (Toby Onwumere) still has a presidency to win, and given that he is currently in London, joining the war against BPO, what will happen in his country? Did he leave them hanging or was he elected before he left? Meanwhile, Riley (Tuppence Middleton) still has a price to pay after gaining the help of an older sensate. On the same note, Nomi is facing a similar situation with the group that gave her E-death.

Can Will win the war with his cluster?

Finally, there is Will, who has been through a lot in the past two seasons. After abandoning his former life as a cop and losing his father, how does he plan to carry out the war and still have a shot at getting back what is left of his old life?

There are a lot of things in the "Sense8" two-hour special that need answers. The list of questions continues to expand and it is nearing impossible for the creators to be able to cram everything in two hours. Which is why, the fan movement has not stopped. Armed with the support of the cast and crew, they are fighting for "Sense8" season 3. Needless to say, Netflix will have to keep one eye open because the fans' love for this show is on a global scale.