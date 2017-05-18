Seohyun of 'Girl's Generation' Will Be Starring in a New MBC Drama, 'Thief, Thief'

The youngest member of the K-pop all-girl group "Girl's Generation" has accepted to star in an upcoming weekend drama in MBC, currently titled "Thief, Thief."

Facebook/GirlsGenerationSeohyun of "Girl's Generation" will be taking the lead female role in "Thief, Thief."

The upcoming TV show "Thief, Thief" follows the story of a band of thieves who targets members of the elite class who are known to manipulate the Korean society for their own well-being.

Seohyun will play the lead female role in the series named Kang So Ju, who is a police detective with a strong will and determination in implementing justice. Seohyun's character is also known to be reckless when it comes to her own safety, but highly prioritizes the well-being of those who need police protection.

Seohyun has already appeared in many other TV shows, but most of her appearances were only cameos or in supporting roles. The actress-singer has shortly appeared in "Kimched Radish Cubes," "Unstoppable Marriage," "The Producers," "Warm and Cozy," and "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo."

Meanwhile, Seohyun had supporting roles in "Passionate Love," "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," and a lead role in "Ruby Ruby Love." It will only be her second time to star in a lead role in the upcoming "Thief, Thief."

Seohyun appears to have a very booming career at the moment. However, the actress-singer sometimes worries about her future.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Seohyun shares about beginning something new in her life.

"One of my biggest worries is my future. Since I've lived the past 10 years solely thinking about work, I think it's time for me to start a new chapter in my life," Seohyun shares.

Seohyun adds, "It's now 10 years since my debut and I've already released my solo album, so I think it's okay to look somewhere else now."

"Thief, thief" is anticipated to air on MBC this month, after "Father, I'll Take Care of You" ends its run.