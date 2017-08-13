Serena Williams Baby Due Date, Latest News: Tennis Champ Goes on Reddit for Pregnancy Advice

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Serena Williams, the top-ranked player in women's tennis, attends a news conference in New York, March 8, 2016.

With Serena Williams' baby due date fast approaching, the professional tennis player is doing the necessary preparations in welcoming the little one to the world.

In fact, Williams recently took to Reddit, which is, by the way, founded by her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, to ask moms for advice about something:

When did you pack your hospital bag? 1 month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I'm totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still ... I think ... Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?

The Redditors did not disappoint, providing Williams a flurry of useful tips. They advised the tennis champ that it is never too soon to pack and that stuff like nursing bras, sleep masks and earplugs as well as nipple cream should have room in her hospital bag while hair ties, towels and phone charger should be handy as well.

The helpful Reddit users kept the discussion both informative and entertaining, even advising Williams to remember to include Netflix and even a tennis ball.

One mom learned from a birthing class she and her partner attended that a tennis ball can relieve pain when rubbed in circles on the mother's lower back and that it provides relief during labor.

Williams has been using social media to seek advice during her pregnancy. Her fans, in turn, are always ready to provide her the information she needs. Apart from packing the hospital bag, Williams also gets set for the big day by doing a 1950s themed baby shower with her closest friends.

Williams has also been showing off her baby bump on Instagram, but her growing belly does not stop her from partaking in a variety of events such as Survey Monkey talks. In fact, she was early in her pregnancy when she won the Australian Open this year.