Serena Williams Baby Name, Latest News: Messages of Love Pour in After Tennis Champ Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Girl

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Serena Williams, the top-ranked player in women's tennis, attends a news conference in New York, March 8, 2016.

After documenting her pregnancy on social media, Serena Williams is now officially a mom. The tennis champion gave birth to a baby girl on Friday.

WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd has confirmed on Twitter that the baby is 6 pounds, 13 ounces and that both the little bundle of joy and her mommy are doing well.

While Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are yet to confirm the arrival of the baby, a lot of fans and famous personalities close to the world's highest paid female athlete are already sending messages of love and excitement for the couple.

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou was quick to congratulate the tennis legend, but is also excited about the prospect of getting to work with her again since she stepped away from the tennis court for the pregnancy after winning the Australian Open back in January.

Congratulations Serena Williams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well and enjoy without limitation... Btw ... I wish you a speedy recovery ... we have a lot of work ahead of us.

Her sister and fellow tennis superstar Venus Williams also congratulated the new mom, saying "Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe."

During a news conference, tennis champ Garbine Muguruza remarked with a smile when asked about the news, "A baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn't play tennis."

Sloane Stephens is excited to see the baby girl:

I am very happy for her. I cannot wait to see the little baby girl on tour because I am sure she will be around.

Williams confirmed her pregnancy back in April. She has been posting pictures showing off her baby bump ever since. She even took to Reddit, the creation of none other than her very own husband, to ask her fans for help and advice in preparing for the big day.