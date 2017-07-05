Serena Williams Pregnancy: John McEnroe Takes a Dig at Tennis Champ, Uses Vanity Fair Nude Photo to Make a Point

Tennis champ Serena Williams's pregnancy photo on Vanity Fair drew different reactions from the public. Even John McEnroe took a jab at the nude photo when his spat with Williams was sparked anew.

Twitter/VanityFair A pregnant Serena Williams graces Vanity Fair in its latest issue.

Williams implied that McEnroe disrespected her following a comment he made that the female Grand Slam winner would never equal the achievements of male tennis players in the world rankings. McEnroe said Williams would likely come at 700 in the rankings, at best, if she was ranked against the men.

Replying to his comments, Williams asked McEnroe via Twitter to "keep me out of your statements" and she also asked the former tennis champion to respect her privacy, especially at this time when she's having a baby. McEnroe initially apologized for making such a comment that seemingly belittled her achievements but then he still snapped back and alluded that Williams shouldn't have posed in the nude while pregnant if she really were concerned for her privacy. "She's on the cover of Vanity Fair. I wouldn't exactly call that private," McEnroe stated.

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world's best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

According to Sports Illustrated, the full context of the interview, where McEnroe sounded like he was putting down Williams, actually showed him acknowledging the female tennis star as one of the best players in the world. McEnroe, however, wanted to point out that it's never right to compare men's and women's tennis as these are two different sports. Even Williams agrees with this in an interview she had with David Letterman several years ago.

McEnroe has said in the past that he could still take on Williams in a game even if he's a lot older. He said in an interview it won't be a shocking achievement as apparently men can easily beat women in this game. His constant remarks against Williams for the last several years have caused a rift between them.