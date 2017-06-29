Serena Williams Pregnancy Update: Tennis Champion Proudly Bares Baby Bump in Magazine Cover

Serena Williams is seven months pregnant, but she's still trying to wrap her head around the idea that she will now be a mother.

REUTERS/Benoit TessierSerena Williams playing against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the French Open Women's Singles Final match. 04/06/16

The tennis champion recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair's August 2017 issue in the nude, proudly showing off her growing baby bump. Speaking with the magazine, Williams admitted that she can't believe she will soon give birth to her first child.

"It just doesn't seem real ... If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world," she said.

The superstar athlete's photo was taken by Annie Leibovitz, the same photographer who captured Demi Moore's iconic Vanity Fair cover when she was pregnant in 1991.

Williams is expecting her first baby with fiancé/Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The article featuring Williams's photo also revealed how their relationship began.The 35-year-old first announced her pregnancy after winning the Australian open earlier this year. At the time, she confirmed that she was 22 weeks pregnant.

Fans initially predicted that she will deliver her new bundle of joy around August or early September, but publicist Kelly Bush Novak already revealed that the tennis legend's child will be born in the fall. She and Ohanian are expected to tie the knot later this year once the baby is born.

Williams reportedly threw a baby shower party in Miami this weekend. Meghan Markle, who is one of her good friends, was invited but bailed at the last minute because she has a flight to the U.K. to see boyfriend, Prince Harry.

Williams joins the long list of expecting moms who once graced covers of magazines in the nude. Reports point out that aside from Moore, other celebrities who bared all include Britney Spears for Bazaar in 2006, Claudia Schiffer for Vogue in 2010, and Christina Aguilera for a 2007 issue of Marie Claire.