Serena Williams Secret Wedding Rumors: Tennis Star Denies Alleged Marriage with Reddit Co-Founder

REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ Tennis pro Serena Williams denies marriage rumors.

Tennis star Serena Williams officially addressed the rumors about her alleged secret wedding with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

The pregnant 35-year-old athlete denied that she and Ohanian have secretly married in an interview with E! News.

"It hasn't happened yet, not that I am aware of!" the expecting tennis star stated. "We are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party]. Which is not gonna happen right now!"

The eight-time Women's Tennis Association world no. 1 in singles got engaged to the Reddit co-founder in December 2016, then the couple announced their pregnancy in April this year.

She also shared how her pregnancy has been so far, saying that everything is doing well. "Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I'm like, 'I really like being pregnant.' I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it," she also said.

The tennis star also revealed that she does not have any food cravings, which makes her feel a little disappointed. "But I am OK with it because I feel like, maybe if I had the cravings, I would have a tougher pregnancy," she stated in the interview.

Williams also revealed that she started eating healthier since getting pregnant. Some of the food that she included in her diet include lots of vegetables, fish, and various types of seeds and nuts for her protein intake.

She also claimed that she is still trying to maintain her fit body while pregnant because she is planning to resume her professional tennis career early next year even if her baby will be born in the fall. "That is ridiculous! But who knows. If it happens, great, but if it doesn't happen, its not the end of the world. I am OK with that, too. Big deal, I will just keep going until the next goal!" she said.