Serena Williams Throws 1950s-Themed Baby Shower, Tennis Champ Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Serena Williams recently got together with her friends for a 1950s-themed baby shower.

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ Featured in the image is the tennis champion, Serena Williams.

The tennis ace threw a huge party over the weekend to celebrate her impending delivery. She was joined by her celebrity squad, which includes La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Eva Longoria. Williams and her female pals looked like characters from "Grease" as they partied at Nick's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams, who is now eight months pregnant with her first child, sported a yellow poodle skirt and black-and-white saddle shoes. Her sister, Venus Williams, was also at the event and arrived in complete '50s garb. The party was called "Baby O Diner," a reference to Williams' partner, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old athlete made headlines in late June when she posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair. Williams graced another magazine this month where she showed off her growing baby bump once again.

In a special feature for Stellar (via The Sun), Williams opened up about her views on feminism and the lessons she hopes to teach her unborn baby someday.

"There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won't have to live under those stipulations," the tennis champion revealed.

Williams announced her pregnancy in April, and she is expected to give birth next month. She and Ohanian have yet to find out if they are having a boy or a girl. However, Ohanian said in an interview last week that he and Williams have a "hunch" that their child is a girl.

"She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ...only a woman could be strong enough to take on," he told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.