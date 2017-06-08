'Sesame Street' News: Long-Running Children Show Spoofs 'Orange Is the New Black'

Just days before "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 becomes available for streaming, "Sesame Street" released its G-rated spoof on the original Netflix series, aptly titled "Orange is the New Snack."

Facebook/Sesame Street"Sesame Street" recently spoofed "Orange is the New Black."

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube last Monday, kicks off with an opening sequence to the tune of "Orange Is the New Black" theme, "You've Got Time" by Regina Spektor. Instead of featuring the close-ups of "Orange Is the New Black" characters, though, the opening sequence features the close-ups of the Muppets in a fashion similar to that of the Netflix series.

"The girls at school/ The girls at school/ Munch, munch, munch till your tummy's full/ The cookies are baked/ It's time to feed/ But healthy foods are what we need," goes the tweaked lyrics of "You've Got Time" in the "Orange Is the New Snack" parody.

At the end of the opening song, the spoof opens with the scene on Litchfield Academy, which, as avid "Orange Is the New Black" fans know, is a play on the Netflix series' Litchfield Penitentiary. It is at this point where the spoof introduces its version of Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman, Piper Snackman, who is a new student in Litchfield Academy.

Shortly after Piper Snackman is introduced to other Muppets in the academy, the spoof features the snack time in Litchfield. However, Piper Snackman refuses to accept the cookie distributed to the other Muppets as she insists on eating her own brought snack, oranges.

The other Muppets are uncertain about how to react to Piper Snackman's snack, though, as it is the first time for them to see an orange. One of the Muppets think that the fruit is a ball while a delusional Muppet thinks that it is her boyfriend Christopher.

In the end, all the Muppets agree that orange is delicious for a snack after Piper Snackman gives them a slice each for them to try, and that orange is the new snack.

"Sesame Street's" parody of "Orange Is the New Black" is not the first time for the show to spoof an adult show and make it relatable and apt for kids. To recall, the long-running children show has also spoofed "Mad Men," "True Blood," "Game of Thrones," and "Boardwalk Empire."

Meanwhile, "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 becomes available for streaming on Netflix starting tomorrow, June 9.