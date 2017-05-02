Seth Rollins' Girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli: Facts on WWE Star's Girlfriend

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Seth Rollins is currently in a relationship.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Krystal Bogner)A photo of Seth Rollins at a WWE house show in Adelaide, South Australia on July 29, 2013.

Since 2016, Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, has been in a relationship with Sara Alesandrelli. A lot about their relationship remains a mystery to the public, including how they met. But, a report by Heavy reveals some information about Alesandrelli, which the media outlet gathered from her social media pages.

While it is not known when exactly Rollins and Alesandrelli started dating, the couple confirmed their relationship in Dec. 2016. At the time, Rollins posted photos on Instagram while he was on vacation in Mexico, and in one of the photos, the back of his new girlfriend's head can be seen.

According to her Twitter page, Alesandrelli lives in Davenport, Iowa. While it is still unconfirmed, reports suggest that she is now living with Rollins, who also resides in the same area. She also recently posted a photo of herself with Rollins and captioned it "Home <3."

While Alesandrelli does not attend every WWE show, she has been supportive of her boyfriend, having attended a bunch of them, including Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. When Rollins won in WrestleMania, she even tweeted a video of the match with the caption, "Sooo happy for my king."

Although Rollins' current girlfriend is not a member of the WWE roster, it looks like she already made some friends within the company, including Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley. The two have been interacting on Twitter over the past few months, and in early April, Noelle posted a photo of herself bonding with Sarah behind the scenes of an episode of "Raw."

Alesandrelli has reportedly worked in the past as a bartender in Houston, Texas. Chron.com even did a profile of her and her bar, Proof Bar + Patio, in 2012. While she no longer works there, she frequently posts about how she misses her friends from Texas on her social media accounts. She also previously worked in Chicago, Illinois.