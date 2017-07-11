Seth Rollins: 'WWE 2K18' Coming to Nintendo Switch [VIDEO]

The latest from 2K Sports' wrestling series, "WWE 2K18," has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch. No less than the game's cover star, Seth Rollins, announced its arrival on the platform in a video released on Monday, July 10.

Twitter/WWEGames "WWE 2K18" will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, as announced by wrestler Seth Rollins.

It has been a few years since a World Wrestling Entertainment game has been released for a Nintendo console. Hence, this is indeed a historic moment for the franchise.

"WWE 2K18 will release on Nintendo Switch this fall. This marks the first time in five years that a WWE game has been on a Nintendo platform," as per the press release. "Thanks to Switch's on-the-go capabilities, it will also be the first portable WWE video game available in six years."

"WWE 2K18" reportedly won't be based on any previously released versions. The game on Nintendo Switch will carry the same features, gameplay, graphics and animations as the other platforms since this will also be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Eight wrestling superstars will headline as the playable characters for "WWE 2K18" and gamers can look forward to bigger backstage on-goings, grapple carry systems and other gimmicks for customizing player profiles. Gamers can also enjoy the new MyCareer feature while building on their character's Wrestlemania experience. "WWE 2K18" will introduce the Road to Glory mode as well, where gamers can wrestle against each other online.

Rollins' video announcement nor the press release, however, did not say the actual release date for "WWE 2K18" on the Nintendo Switch. But the game will be released on Oct. 17 for the other consoles, PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will follow a little later in the fall.

Pre-orders for 2K's latest video game on the Nintendo Switch is expected to follow soon and those who will avail of it can receive freebies that will allow the gamers to have two versions of Kurt Angle.

