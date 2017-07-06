Several Developments in Finding Cancer Cure Reported in Britain, Nigeria

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls A scientist working in cancer research laboratories at the Old Road Campus research building at Oxford University, in Oxford, Britain May 11, 2016.

This week, there were several developments in finding the cure for cancer reported from Britain and Nigeria.

A biotech firm in Britain called BioMedica has reportedly developed a possible cancer cure. According to Express, scientists were able to produce "a modified version of HIV" that has the ability to do away with cancer cells.

The report adds that the newly-developed treatment was initially tried on six-year-old acute lymphoblastic leukemia patient Emily Whitehead. The child was reportedly getting hospice care after the specialists who were looking after her declared there was nothing else that could be done to make her case better.

It only needed one injection of the treatment from BioMedica for Whitehead to be completely well in just a few weeks. It was considered an incredible development, considering that although the girl has now been in remission for the past five years, the previous intense chemotherapy she went through was not the one which ultimately healed her, according to the Express.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has reportedly sent the would-be cancer treatment to a panel of experts in the hopes that it will soon be approved for mass production. However, the cure will cost a lot of money, and analysts estimate every patient in the United States will need at least 308,000 British pounds (almost $400,000) once specialists give the BioMedica treatment the green light.

Meanwhile, an African student named Sandra Musujusu has also reportedly developed a potential breast cancer-focused treatment, according to the Nigerian Tribune. Musujusu is a Sierra Leone-native attending the African University of Science and Technology in Abuja, Nigeria.

Local reports add that Musujusu's experimental cure is focused on treating a more severe type of breast cancer that is commonly suffered by African women. Added to that, her research is also aiming to develop a "bio-degradable polymer" projected to be an alternative breast cancer treatment.

World Bank Education Director Dr. Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi reportedly assessed the developments made by the student and promised to fund the research with as much as $10 million.