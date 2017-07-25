Sex, Nudity Everywhere. What About the Mysterious Wonder of the Human Body?

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Kathleen Patterson, Ph.D. is a professor at the School of Business & Leadership, Regent University, and serves on the board of CareNet.

I have had it with all this sex!

I took a trip with my husband to buy a belt. Noticeably, as we were paying, the lady assisting us was displaying all her loveliness (and she was very lovely — such is the human body). Next, I went to my local grocery, and the checkout aisle had sensual and lovely bodies for the eyes to see — any eye to see. I have heard the grocery store called the sex buffet more than a few times. Finally, as I arrived home I decided to read the news online — and you guessed it, a story on someone who forgot to wear a bra, the "oops" of the photo op, and more.

It seems that sex is on display everywhere we go, but do we have to display all our loveliness all the time, and to everyone? I am beginning to long for the days of modesty. Growing up I remember when you could not watch a bra commercial with an actual woman wearing a bra, it would be on a mannequin. Today we are lucky if a woman even wears a bra or keeps one on.

My how things have changed.

Today we have Teen Vogue descriptively providing a how-to guide to anal sex and more. The article states "So if you're a little worried about trying it or are having trouble understanding the appeal, just know that it isn't weird or gross", it is "delightful" and "great" — the attempt here is to normalize sodomy. And then there is the HBO series Game of Thrones. It seems everyone is talking about it — the nudity, the sex, from what I have heard I am guessing there is a plot line in there somewhere.

And here is where I get concerned — Christians are reading and watching, and doing so as if it is not a big deal. With no concerns. With no qualms. And with no conviction.

Have we truly fallen so far, and have we as Christians been along for the ride? So much so that we not only allow this type of content, we also participate in it? And pay for it? As Christians? As the very ones who have been redeemed from sin and all appearances of evil? I know, the human body is not evil! — in fact it is very lovely. So lovely that perverting the loveliness and the purity of the body, along with the holy union of a man and a woman, has become so commonplace we are almost numb to what is around us.

The human body is a beautifully mysterious wonder. God created it that way — to adore and to satisfy. It would seem however, what God created has been demystified, and even now has become ordinary. The beauty of the intimacy between a husband and wife has been stolen and even given away.

We've come a long way baby, I am just not sure it is has been in the right direction.

