'Shades Of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers: Harlee Teams Up With Wozniak in Taking Down Bianchi

"Shades of Blue" season 2 episode 11 is set to air next week, and it is going to follow Harlee as she makes an effort to carry out a plan. Fans of the show know pretty well that she and Wozniak are going after Bianchi, so it is not a surprise if she pulls out all the stops to ensure their success.

Faceboon/NBCShadesofBluePromotional banner for NBC’s crime drama series “Shades of Blue.”

The synopsis for the upcoming episode says that Harlee and Wozniak will work together as they go on a risky mission with their crew. They aim to rob Bianchi of his secret ledger so they can bring him down for good. However, their plan will take a turn for the worse when their operation suddenly puts the life of one of their people at risk. As the plan blows up, Harlee will turn to an unlikely person to ask for help.

Titled "The Quality of Mercy," the episode is going to be unique as it will focus entirely on Harlee and Wozniak's plan. The writers of the show are also expected to set things up for what could be the endgame of the current season, especially since "Shades of Blue" will be followed by more installments.

Meanwhile, the previous episode, titled "Whoever Fights Monsters," confirmed that Wozniak's son was actually alive. The episode found Nate getting shot by an unidentified character in the home of his father and his team. After the incident, Harlee immediately called the station for help and Nate was taken to the hospital.

A worried Wozniak told Nate, who was unconscious at that time, that he would do everything he could to keep him alive. Since Nate was able to survive the tragedy, fans will see in the upcoming episode if Wozniak will really become a better man for his son.

"Shades of Blue" season 2 airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.