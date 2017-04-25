'Shades of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers: Tufo Rebukes Loman for Putting Everyone's Life at Risk

The most recent episode of "Shades of Blue" season 2 saw Tufo (Hampton Fluker) engaging in a fight with Loman (Dayo Okeniyi). In episode 8 titled "Unpaid Debts," Tufo also found himself in a tough situation after trying to help his brother Wallace (Samuel Smith).

Facebook/NBCShadesofBlue Promotional banner for NBC’s crime drama series “Shades of Blue.”

The episode saw Tufo making it clear that he wanted to be of help to his brother, who was already drowning in debt. As he sought to help Wallace, he asked Loman if he could work with him as soon as possible.

Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) advised Tufo and Loman to give back the car to the drug dealer so as to free everyone. While the two agreed, Loman decided that before giving it back, he would open its trunk first to see what's inside of it.

Despite Tufo urging him to not open the trunk, Loman was stubborn enough to insist on opening it. Before he did, Tufo told him that doing so would put everyone's life at risk, but there was no stopping Loman. This triggered Tufo's anger.

Already angered, Tufo confronted Loman and told him he's been acting like a victim when he was clearly not. It can be recalled that in episode 7, Loman spent most of his time trying to look for information about Wozniak (Ray Liotta) and his affair with Donnie (Michael Esper). In the same episode, Loman questioned the loyalty of his boss and Harlee when she confessed that she has been working as one of the FBI's informants.

Back to Tufo and Loman's spat, Loman told Tufo that contrary to what he had said, he was actually a victim of a half-baked plan. However, Tufo fired back at him and said that he was already a grown man and that he should know what they're supposed to do.

Fans have yet to see where Loman and Tufo's feud will bring them in the next episode of "Shades of Blue." As of this writing, the synopsis for the upcoming episode is still unavailable so fans should stay tuned for more updates.

"Shades of Blue" season 2 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.