'Shades of Blue' Season 2 Spoilers: Wozniak Faces an Old Ally, Puts Crew at Risk

The lives of some characters will be laid on the line in the upcoming episode of "Shades of Blue" season 2. As the season comes to an end, Harlee and Wozniak will go the extra mile in the name of truth and justice, even if that means taking huge risks.

In season 1, some characters also had to take risks and prepare for the worst as the installment dropped its final curtain, leading to the death of certain characters along the way. In the season 2 finale, viewers can expect the same thing to happen, although among those who will not die will likely be the characters of Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.

This season's finale is something "Shades of Blue" fans will definitely watch out for since it will include not just one, but two episodes. Fans can also expect drama to arise over the course of the run time as Wozniak comes face to face with a former ally who betrayed him.

In episode 12 titled "Behind the Mask," fans will get to see Harlee in a different light. In the episode, she will help Nava escape following an intense encounter. As the turn of events uncovers another side of Harlee, this could put her relationship with Nava on the line.

The synopsis for the episode also reveals that Wozniak will have to confront someone from his past as he seeks to defeat his current enemy. Meanwhile, Stahl will discover something important as he tries to search for the truth about Miguel.

In the final episode titled "Broken Dolls," Wozniak will have make a tough decision as he faces a former friend. Elsewhere in the episode, Harlee will be forced to get close to her obsessed admirer. As Harlee and Wozniak attempt to save themselves and the crew, they will soon be faced with unfavorable consequences which could bowl them over.

NBC has renewed "Shades of Blue" for a third season, which will also include 13 episodes.

The final two episodes of "Shades of Blue" season 2 will air on May 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.