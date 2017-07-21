'Shades of Blue' Season 3 Latest Update: Series Casts Nick Wechsler in Recurring Role

Facebook/NBCShadesofBlue A promotional image for NBC's "Shade of Blue."

"Revenge" alum Nick Wechsler has landed a recurring role in the third season of NBC's police drama series "Shades of Blue."

According to Deadline, he will play Detective Cole. However, details surrounding this character are still being kept under wraps. He recently came from a six-episode stint on the previous season of "Chicago P.D." as a cop named Kenny Brixton, after starring in ABC's hit drama series "Revenge" from 2011 to 2015 as Jack Porter.

There are rumors that Wechsler's character could be a love interest for Jennifer Lopez, who plays the role of a single mother/detective named Harlee Santos, since she previously encountered some problems in her relationship with Nava (Gino Anthony Pesi) last season. Fans of the show will have to wait for more updates to know whether there is any truth to this rumor.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently took to Instagram to share a few photos from the show's set. The first photo she posted shows her in Harlee's usual detective get-up, seemingly on the way to a scene.

"This bad ass," she captioned the picture.