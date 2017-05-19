'Shades of Blue' Season 3 Release Date, News: NBC Renews Series; Jennifer Lopez Sighted Filming in NYC

Fans of "Shades of Blue" will be happy to know that the NBC crime drama series has already been renewed for a third season.

Faceboon/NBCShadesofBlue'Shades of Blue' has been renewed for season 3.

Deadline reported earlier this year that the network had picked up the show for a third installment. The second season of "Shades of Blue" has posted fairly consistent and passable ratings, with delayed viewership coming in strong.

"We're so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that 'Shades of Blue' has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal," Jennifer Salke, NBC president of entertainment, said. "This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more."

In April, Daily Mail UK spotted star Jennifer Lopez back on set in New York City. The singer and actress reported to work to begin filming for the third season.

It remains to be seen what season 3 will bring to the table in terms of stories, especially since the current second season has yet to conclude. "Shades of Blue" season 2 has a two-hour finale coming up soon.

The synopsis of the season 2 finale, titled "Behind the Mask/Broken Dolls," previews the high stakes involved in Harlee (Lopez) and Wozniak's (Ray Liotta) lives. The first hour will see Nava (Gino Anthony Pesi) discovering a side of Harlee that he has never witnessed. This revelation will apparently put their relationship at risk. Meanwhile, Wozniak will need to make contact with someone from his past if he wants to defeat his new enemy.

The second hour gets even more intense, though, as the synopsis reveals that Wozniak will have to make the hardest decision he has ever faced when someone whom he thought was his friend betrays his trust. Harlee, on the other hand, will find herself in danger as Stahl (Warren Kole) puts his plan into motion.

Both Harlee and Wozniak will have to go to great lengths in order to keep themselves and the crew safe. However, their actions will have consequences that they may not be ready for.

The two-hour "Shades of Blue" season 2 finale will air on Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC. A premiere date for season 3 has yet to be announced.

Watch the teaser trailer below: