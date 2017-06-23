'Shades of Blue' Season 3 Spoilers, Latest News: Jennifer Lopez Spotted Filming Major Scene

Actress Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in Brooklyn filming a scene for NBC's crime drama "Shades of Blue."

Major character to die in "Shades of Blue" season 3

Lead star and "Shades of Blue" producer, Lopez, was seen on a set near the Brooklyn Bridge. She was seen in a grey sweater and slacks as she filmed for a major turning point in the series, the death of her character Harlee Santos' boyfriend James Nava (Gino Anthony Pesi).

Based on the sighting, the NYPD detective will attempt to break free from her colleagues' restraints. She will rush to Nava's side, comforting him in his final moments.

Paps also managed to snap photos of Lopez standing at a podium in a church. Most likely, she was giving a eulogy for her on-screen lover.

Throughout both seasons of the TV show, Pesi has appeared in a total of 19 episodes.

On a different note, Victor Turpin is set to join the police drama in season 3. He has been cast in a recurring role. Turpin will portray Enrique, the son of a Colombian drug kingpin.

For those minding the ratings, the renewal of the show may come as a surprise, given that "Shades of Blue" has not exactly been consistent in both of its seasons. While the series premiered with a 5.2 million viewership, the number started to dwindle in the succeeding weeks.

Although the second season saw a bit of progress, in episode 4, which garnered 4.3 million viewership, the latest installment concluded with only 4.1 million viewers.

Aside from the aforementioned stars, "Shades of Blue" features Ray Liotta, Warren kole, Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, and Sarah Jeffrey.

The crime drama follows the life of single mother and NYPD detective Harlee Santos (Lopez) and lieutenant Matt Wozniak (Liotta) as they deal with personal drama as well as the problems of the state.

"Shades of Blue" season 3 is slated to premiere sometime next year.