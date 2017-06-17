'Shadow of the Colossus' News: Upcoming Game a Remake, Not Just a Re-Master

While some initially thought that the upcoming PlayStation 4 game "Shadow of the Colossus" would be a re-mastered version of the original game, Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida has recently revealed that it will not be the case.

PlayStationA remake version of "Shadow of the Colossus" is arriving in 2018.

It was in 2005 when the first "Shadow of the Colossus" game was released to the gaming community via the PlayStation 2. However, it was recently announced at the just-concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 that a remake version of the game is currently in the works.

Despite the announcement that it would be a remake, though, some thought that the upcoming version of the "Shadow of the Colossus" would only be a re-mastered version of the original game. However, in an interview with Yoshida, which has been translated from Japanese to English, he stressed that the upcoming game will be a remake and not simply a re-master.

"It is a remake. The game content is the same as the original version, but all the assets are being remade," Yoshida said in the interview.

While the game will maintain the original content of the one that was released to PlayStation 2 more than a decade ago, Yoshida also revealed in the same interview that the controls for the remake version of "Shadow of the Colossus" will be updated to sync with PlayStation 4. On the whole, though, Yoshida promised that it will still deliver the same feel of the original version of the game that fans love.

"Player preferences for controls and such change over time, so we're working on implementing a more modernized way to play... of course you can play with a feel of the original version, but what we're doing is showing how great the original work is, using today's technology," Yoshida explained.

While there is no specific release date attached to "Shadow of the Colossus," Sony has slated it for a 2018 arrival.