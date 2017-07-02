'Shadow of the Colossus' Remake News: Ueda Comes Up With Changes for Revamp of Classic

Youtube/PlayStationSony's remake of the critically acclaimed 'Shadow of the Colossus' will launch sometime in 2018

"Shadow of the Colossus" fans rejoiced as Sony announced a re-release of the classic game during their press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017. Fumito Ueda, director of the original game, meanwhile turned in a proposal with new ideas for the remake project.

Whether the project announced by Sony during their E3 conference aims at a revamp of the game, or at just another remaster update for the current generation of consoles, remains to be seen. In any case, the PlayStation 4 remake of the game is set to launch in 2018, but it is available for preorder as early as now.

Fumito Ueda, meanwhile, could be steering the remake, currently under Bluepoint Games, towards more of a revamp of the game. Ueda has just submitted a proposal that details a few ideas he has for the new "Shadow of the Colossus," although it remains to be seen if Sony will pick them up for implementation.

The director of the original classic would simply say that he has sent his inputs. "I transmitted my petition about the content and tuning but I don't know the implementation will be what I told," Ueda said through a translator, as quoted by Eurogamer.

"Those things of the remake that I would like to change, I can't mention, because if I say one thing and in the final version that thing is not included, it's a problem," Ueda added, choosing to remain silent about his proposed changes as of this time.

Shuhei Yoshida of Sony initially mentioned to the Japanese magazine Famitsu that the 2017 remake of "Shadow of the Colossus" would just be an update of the game's assets. As such, the original director "wasn't that involved" with the new project, according to Yoshida.

An earlier remaster of the game has been released for the PlayStation 3 in 2011, updating the visuals of "Shadow of the Colossus" to High Definition (HD) quality.

The video below shows a preview trailer of the remake of "Shadow of the Colossus" for the PlayStation 4, as shown in the E3 2017 press conference.